High Point police announce arrests made in recent undercover prostitution operation

HIGH POINT — Police announced today that they made multiple arrests during a recent undercover prostitution operation conducted in response to concerns voiced by residents and businesses.

The High Point Police Department’s Vice & Narcotics Unit conducted the operation in the Southside and West End neighborhoods and obtained warrants for 13 people for crimes including prostitution and solicitation of prostitution, police said in a news release.

Anthony L. Godfrey, 50, of High Point, was charged with solicitation of prostitution, resisting public officer, reckless driving to endanger public, and prostitution, according to the news release.

Police said each of the following people, all of High Point, have been charged with prostitution and solicitation of prostitution: Rick A. Watkins, 33; Manuel A. Brea, 49; Crystal A. Barefoot, 61; Baptisha D. Bonham, 36; Christina Y. Brown, 30; and Elizabeth A. Cooper, 33.

Several other people are expected to be charged and arrested at a later date, police said in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information about to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.