HIGH POINT — Police have arrested three people in connection with a drive-by shooting last month that wounded a 19-year-old man on a bicycle.

On May 24, officers responded at 1:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Grayson Street and found several shell casings in the road, but the victim had already been taken in a personal vehicle to a nearby hospital, High Point police said in a news release.

The man, who was shot in the leg, told police that someone fired a gun from a vehicle as it drove past him. The man is expected to recover.

On May 30, police arrested Ryan M. Atwater, 20, of High Point and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possessing stolen goods and carrying a concealed gun.

On Tuesday, officers arrested two High Point teens who were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old are each charged with assault with a with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, police said in the news release.