High Point police arrest Greensboro man, 33, after serious crash early Wednesday

HIGH POINT — A 33-year-old Greensboro man was arrested early Wednesday on multiple charges after police say he was driving while impaired when he crashed his vehicle into another, seriously injuring the driver.

At 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, police say Jerome Alphonso Gholson was driving a Chevy Tahoe west on Wendover Avenue when his vehicle crashed into a Volkswagen Passat stopped at the intersection with Morris Farm Drive. The force of the impact pushed the Passat into the grass median approximately 250 feet after impact.

The first officer arrived on scene about 45 seconds after the first 911 call was placed. The male driver of the Passat was unresponsive and taken to Moses Cone Hospital. His injuries at the scene were "considered serious but his current medical status is unknown," according to a news release from High Point police.

Gholson was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, possession of a stolen gun, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, open container, simple possession Schedule VI and communicating threats. He was transported to the Magistrate's Office and given a $70,000 secured bond, police said in the news release.