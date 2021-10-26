 Skip to main content
High Point police arrest teen accused of attempted first-degree murder
High Point police arrest teen accused of attempted first-degree murder

McQueen.jpg

Joshua T. McQueen

 High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Police arrested a High Point teenager who they say was shooting at an occupied home Monday night.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Bridges Drive at approximately 9 p.m. Monday after residents reported hearing bullets hit the side of the home, High Point police said in a news release. No bullets entered the home.

While officers were on scene, they heard several shots being fired near the front of the residence. Two K-9 teams deployed and searched the area for the suspect, who was located by a police officer on Leonard Avenue.

Joshua T. McQueen, 18, of High Point, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, resisting, delaying, and obstructing a police officer, and two counts of discharging a firearm in the city limits. He was placed in the Guilford County (High Point) Jail with a $1 million bond, police said in the news release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

