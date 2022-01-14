High Point police caution drivers to be aware of armed carjacking attempts

HIGH POINT — Police want to warn residents about attempted carjackings in the area and a tactic being used to "box in" drivers in targeted cars.

At 1:21 a.m. Friday, High Point police officers responded to the 800 block of Westchester Drive about someone's rented Dodge Journey being stolen at gunpoint, authorities said in a news release.

The incident happened near Tipsy Tavern and the victim walked to Sheetz to call for assistance. She told police she was in her vehicle when a man approached the driver's side and held her at gunpoint until she got out. Once she did, she told police she saw two or three more men get out of a white Toyota Rav-4.

Several of the men got into the Dodge Journey and then both vehicles left the area, heading east on West Lexington Drive. The men were wearing gaiter-style face masks, and the gunman was wearing a purple one, according to the news release.

While officers were still speaking with the carjacking victim, additional officers were called to the 900 block of North Main Street about an attempted armed robbery.