High Point police find skimmers at Walmart registers, advise customers to check accounts for fraudulent activity

HIGH POINT — Authorities are advising anyone who used an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at a High Point Walmart last month to immediately change the card’s PIN and check the account for fraudulent activity.

Police officers have determined there were point-of-sale skimmers on registers inside the Walmart stores at 2628 S. Main St. and 2710 N. Main St., according to a news release from the High Point Police Department. Many of the victims receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

People who used credit or debit cards should also check their accounts for fraud, High Point Police spokeswoman Victoria Ruvio said. However, all of the reports police have received have involved EBT cards, she said.

People can check their EBT account balance by calling the number on the back of the card. To request a card replacement, contact the local Department of Social Services office or call 336-641-3000. Authorities also recommend that people create an EBT EDGE account, and place a block on out-of-state and online transactions.

Victims can report fraudulent activity to police by calling 336-883-3224. They can also make a report in person at the police department at 1730 Westchester Drive.

Similar fraudulent activity may also be happening in other local counties, according to the release.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download and use the P3 mobile app.