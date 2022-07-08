High Point police: Greensboro woman in critical condition after being thrown from vehicle in domestic incident

HIGH POINT — A 26-year-old Greensboro woman is in critical but stable condition after being thrown from a vehicle driven by another woman, High Point police said in a news release.

Dispatchers reported receiving a call at 11:34 p.m. Thursday from a female caller who would only tell them someone had fallen out of a vehicle and needed help in the 1200 block of Tarrant Road.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim in the road who was suffering from serious injuries to her head and upper body.

Investigators determined the driver of the car, 30-year-old Nikiya Banks Gray of High Point, and the victim were dating, police said in the news release. Before the 911 call, police said the women were actively involved in a domestic disturbance at an unknown location.

During the disturbance, Gray was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with the other woman standing in the driver’s door jamb. Police said Gray put the vehicle into reverse and began to back up. That's when the woman who was standing in the door jamb jumped onto the side of the car.

Gray continued to drive until she reached Tarrant Road with the woman still hanging on to the outside of the vehicle. While on Tarrant Road, the woman was thrown from the vehicle, which resulted in her injuries, police said.

Police said Gray remained on scene and called 911 to say someone had fallen out of a vehicle and needed help.

The High Point Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit and Traffic Unit worked together once officers determined it was a domestic-related case.

During the initial investigation, police said Gray was charged with driving while impaired and held on a $100,000 secured bond.

Later in the investigation, the Special Victim’s Unit obtained warrants against Gray on charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, inflicting serious bodily injury. For these charges, Gray is in jail on a domestic hold, police said in the news release.

The victim underwent surgery for her injuries, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or send tips via the P3Tips mobile app for IOS or Android.