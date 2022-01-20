High Point police investigate city's first homicide of 2022

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition, according to a news release from High Point Police.

At 7:21 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Shadow Valley Road and found two gunshot victims. The male victim was pronounced dead and the woman was suffering from several gunshot wounds and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they would have no further comment at this time.

This is the first homicide of 2022 for the City of High Point.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000; or, download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.