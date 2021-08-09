 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point police investigate fatal shooting on Monday
0 Comments
breaking top story

High Point police investigate fatal shooting on Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a man's death as a homicide, High Point police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded Monday to 2905-B W. English Road in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds dead inside the residence, according to the release.

Detectives were trying to confirm the identity of the victim and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 mobile app.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News