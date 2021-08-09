High Point police investigate fatal shooting on Monday

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a man's death as a homicide, High Point police said in a news release.
Officers responded Monday to 2905-B W. English Road in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds dead inside the residence, according to the release.
Detectives were trying to confirm the identity of the victim and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point by calling 336-889-4000 or downloading the P3 mobile app.
