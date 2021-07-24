 Skip to main content
High Point police investigating shooting Friday night that left 2 dead
High Point police investigating shooting Friday night that left 2 dead

HIGH POINT — Police found two people shot to death Friday night.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to 1613 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a call from a woman saying she had been shot, police said in a news release. They found both a man and woman dead at that address.

Police said no other suspects are being sought and there is no public threat to safety. Police did not identify the two people killed, but said more details would be released once more information is gathered.

