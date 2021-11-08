 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High Point police open homicide case after body found Sunday night
0 Comments
top story

High Point police open homicide case after body found Sunday night

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police Emergency Lights
Kenneth Ferriera/News & Record

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old resident whose body was found Sunday night, High Point police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Wayside Street and found the body of Shawqueze Ingram with gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dan Sellers or call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android to submit tips.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are nurses quitting their jobs?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News