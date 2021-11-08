High Point police open homicide case after body found Sunday night

Staff Report
HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating the homicide of a 29-year-old resident whose body was found Sunday night, High Point police said in a news release.
Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Wayside Street and found the body of Shawqueze Ingram with gunshot wounds, according to the news release.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Dan Sellers or call Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android to submit tips.
