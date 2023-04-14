HIGH POINT — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person suspected of setting two separate fires at 2901 W. English Road that happened six days apart.

Officers responded to that address at 4:45 a.m. April 7 and determined someone lit a gas can in a crawl space. No one was injured and damage was estimated at approximately $1,000, police said in a news release.

On April 13, officers responded to the same address just after 3 a.m. to assist the High Point Fire Department with a structure fire. Investigators determined someone broke a window, poured an accelerant and threw a lit torch into the building. No one was injured in the fire, which caused an estimated $70,000 in damages, police said.

Police have released photos and video from the April 13 fire and are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the person to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app.