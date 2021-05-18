High Point police say man sought to have sex with child as young as infant

HIGH POINT — An Efland man is accused of driving to the city to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers were "made aware" on May 12 that the man, identified as 31-year-old William Christopher Cannon, was seeking a child for sexual activity, police said.

"This subject specifically requested someone in the age range of infant to fourteen years of age," the release said.

Using an undercover police officer, detectives discovered that Cannon wanted to drive to High Point and pick up the “fourteen-year-old,” police said.

"Cannon wished to take the juvenile back to his residence and engage in sexual activity and allow others to also engage in sex acts with the minor," according to the release.

Members of the department's Vice/Narcotics Unit, along with the Street Crimes Unit and Special Victims Unit apprehended Cannon as he parked his vehicle at the agreed

meeting place, Intown Suites at 2860 N Main Street. Cannon was armed with a pistol registered in his name at the time of his arrest, police said.

A search warrant was subsequently executed in Efland and electronic devices were seized, police said.

Cannon was charged with solicitation of a child by computer to engage in sex acts and carrying a concealed gun. He was placed in the High Point jail under $50,000 secured bail.