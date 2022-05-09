 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point police say suspected bank robber arrested in Florida at an Amtrak station

Truist Robbery_3.jpg

A surveillance photo from the bank robbery May 3 at Truist at 1301 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

 Victoria Ruvio, High Point Police Department, Provided

HIGH POINT — Police announced Monday that the man suspected of robbing a Truist bank May 3 is in custody in Florida.

The United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Robert Elwood Watkins Sr. at an Amtrak station May 6 in Tampa, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Watkins was booked remotely from a medical facility and is being held on a fugitive warrant while in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, according to information from the sheriff office's public affairs team.

Further details about why Watkins is in a medical facility — and which one — are not available because of privacy laws.

High Point police say he is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the robbery at Truist, 1301 Eastchester Drive. It's unclear when Watkins will be returned to North Carolina to face that charge, according to a spokeswoman with the High Point Police Department.

There is no bond listed for Watkins, who was scheduled to have a first appearance today.  Watkins did not have any local charges filed against him by Florida authorities as of this morning.

