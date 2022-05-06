 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point police seek man accused of taking car keys from lockers at 2 Planet Fitness locations

Gooch.jpg

Denzel Gooch

 High Point Police

HIGH POINT — Authorities are looking for a man they say took keys from unlocked lockers at two Planet Fitness locations and used them to steal wallets out of cars in the parking lot.

Warrants are out for the arrest of Denzel Gooch, 28, of Durham, who also is accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards, according to a news release from the High Point Police Department.

Police said in the release that the incidents happened on the following dates and at the listed locations:

  • March 23 at 1116 Eastchester Drive
  • March 30 at 2850 S. Main Street and 1116 Eastchester Drive

Gooch is wanted for three counts of breaking or entering a motor vehicle, 10 counts of financial card theft, three counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of financial card fraud, police said in the news release.

High Point detectives said they identified Gooch with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

