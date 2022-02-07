 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point police seek suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man, 46, early Monday
alert top story breaking

High Point police seek suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man, 46, early Monday

Homicide_HP_Feb7_2022.jpg

High Point police released this surveillance photo of suspects they say are wanted in connection with a homicide early Monday outside Snack Corner convenience store in the 1900 block of East Green Drive.

 High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — Police are looking for two armed men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old High Point man early Monday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the Snack Corner convenience store and found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release from High Point police.

Rodney Rhoades was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Green Drive, police said in the news release.

Investigators believe Rhoades was killed during an armed robbery while a companion of Rhoades was using the exterior ATM at this location. The companion was unharmed, police said.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the two suspects, who they say were both armed with handguns.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, Detective C. Wade at 336-887-7841, or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

