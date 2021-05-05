High Point shooting injures 3, leads to the arrest of 4 juveniles and an 18-year-old, police say

HIGH POINT — Four juveniles and one adult are in custody after three people were shot early Wednesday morning, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 12:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired at 410 Cory Road. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the road, along with four juveniles and an 18-year-old in a white Kia Optima, according to police.

Officers checked on the residents at the address and found shell casings in the front yard, indicating back and forth gunfire, police said.

While officers were continuing to investigate, three people with gunshot wounds were brought to High Point Medical Center. Their status is unknown, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said they got a search warrant after learning that the three victims were shot at 410 Cory Road.

Officers seized three handguns from the Kia, leading to the arrest of all four juveniles and the 18-year- old, whose name was not initially released by police. They were each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, carrying a concealed gun and defacing a serial number from a firearm.