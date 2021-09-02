 Skip to main content
High Point traffic stop results in two arrests involving drug trafficking, police say
High Point traffic stop results in two arrests involving drug trafficking, police say

HIGH POINT — Officers stopped a High Point man wanted for drug possession and found heroin, marijuana and a gun in the vehicle, according to a release from High Point police.

Omer Kali Khan

Omer Kali Khan

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle operated by Omer Ali Khan, 29, of High Point, at his residence in the 400 block of Friddle Drive.

Officers were aware that Khan had outstanding warrants for felony possession of a Schedule I drug and possession with the intent to sell/deliver a Schedule VI drug, according to the release. He was arrested without incident.

Police said a search of Khan's vehicle led to the discovery and seizure of 10.85 grams (0.38 ounces) of heroin, 104.53 grams (3.68 ounces) of marijuana and a H&K 9 mm pistol.

Khan also was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedules I and VI drugs, felony possession of a Schedule VI drug, felony maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance and two counts of trafficking heroin, authorities said.

He was being held in the Guilford County jail on $100,000 secured bail.

Saghar Khan.jpg

Saghar Khan

Officers also came in contact with Saghar Khan, 28, of High Point. Saghar Khan had an outstanding warrant for his arrest for trafficking cocaine and he was also arrested without incident.

Saghar Khan was being held at the jail on $200,000 secured bail.

The release did not indicate if the two men are related.

