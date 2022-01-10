 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point truck driver indicted in crash that killed police officer
High Point truck driver indicted in crash that killed police officer

CHARLOTTE — A High Point truck driver has been indicted on charges connected to a crash that killed a North Carolina police officer who was investigating another accident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings holds a news conference Dec. 22, 2021, after Officer Mia Goodwin was struck and killed.
Daniel Leon Morgan

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's office said Monday that Daniel Morgan, 50, has been indicted on multiple charges, including involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor assault by a deadly weapon and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, news outlets reported.

Officer Mia Goodwin.jpg

Officer Mia Goodwin

Morgan was scheduled to appear in court on Monday before the grand jury got the case. It was to be his first court appearance since the Dec. 22 crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

According to a news release, officers went to the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 just east of Charlotte after a tractor-trailer spilled a load of grain.

Another tractor-trailer heading south collided with a truck cab, causing them to hit multiple CMPD cars, the news release said. Goodwin, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene. Goodwin was a mother of three who had just returned from maternity leave.

Three other officers were treated at a Charlotte hospital and released, authorities said.

Court records state Morgan had fictitious license plates, tried to walk away from the scene, and removed a device from the truck in an attempt to hinder the investigation.

