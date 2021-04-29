High Point woman fatally stabbed; suspect calls 911 and drives himself to the police station, authorities say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man turned himself in to authorities after stabbing a woman to death on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a report of an assault at 1208 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and located 38-year-old Deborah Maxi of High Point.

Maxi, suffering from stab wounds to the neck, chest and forearm, was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and then to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police.

After the stabbing, the assailant, identified as 48-year-old John Wesley Hemingway, called 911 and drove himself to the police department.

Hemingway was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The charge will be upgraded to first-degree murder, police said.

He is in custody at the High Point jail without bail.

Police said they are continuing to investigate, interviewing potential witnesses and conducting searches.

The High Point Police Department, along with other criminal justice and community partners, has implemented an Offender Focused Domestic Violence Initiative to focus on the crimes associated with intimate partner violence.

The Guilford County Family Justice Center is a "one stop shop" for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and elder abuse. Anyone in immediate danger can call 911 or Family Service of the Piedmont’s 24 hour Crisis Hotline at 336-273-7273.