Highway Patrol seeking driver of vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run overnight on I-73

GREENSBORO — Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 63-year-old Greensboro man overnight on Interstate 73.

Terry Joe Simmons was walking south on I-73 when an unknown vehicle struck him and left the scene. Troopers responded just before 3 a.m. to the scene near the I-85 northbound off-ramp in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

Simmons died at the scene.

The State Highway Patrol’s Crash Reconstruction Unit was notified for assistance. During the collision scene examination, parts believed to be from the suspect vehicle were collected. Investigators are seeking information that will aide in locating a black Nissan Altima, four-door sedan passenger vehicle.

The suspect vehicle will have passenger side front bumper/headlamp damage. More specifically, a large portion of the passenger side front bumper and passenger side lower fog lamp will be missing, troopers said in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone to call the Highway Patrol at 1-800-445-8621.