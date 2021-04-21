 Skip to main content
Holden Road shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say
Holden Road shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting on Holden Road, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at 3236 S. Holden Road and located a gunshot victim. The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police. 

No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

