Holden Road shooting leaves 1 person injured, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — One person was injured Tuesday evening in a shooting on Holden Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at 3236 S. Holden Road and located a gunshot victim. The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No suspect information was available and the investigation is continuing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.