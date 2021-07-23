 Skip to main content
Homicide case begins after Greensboro police ID body found Thursday as missing teen
Homicide case begins after Greensboro police ID body found Thursday as missing teen

Alan Aidan Tran

Alan Aidan Tran

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police say they have identified the body found Thursday in Guilford County as Alan Aidan Tran, 19, whose Dodge Charger was found Tuesday with heavy fire damage.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, someone called authorities about a body found near Lake Brandt and Witty roads, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Tran was last seen Monday afternoon and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Tran's car was found at an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive.

No additional details are available at this time, police said in the news release.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000; or download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

