Homicide case begins after Greensboro police ID body found Thursday as missing teen

GREENSBORO — Police say they have identified the body found Thursday in Guilford County as Alan Aidan Tran, 19, whose Dodge Charger was found Tuesday with heavy fire damage.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, someone called authorities about a body found near Lake Brandt and Witty roads, according to a news release from Greensboro police. Tran was last seen Monday afternoon and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Tran's car was found at an apartment complex off of Glendale Drive.

No additional details are available at this time, police said in the news release.

