Homicide case begins after woman, 33, dies of injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Greensboro woman as a homicide, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Keyoka Robinson was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street, police said.

Police announced Monday morning that Robinson had died from her injuries.

"The victim was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway, but investigators don’t believe that it was the cause of death," the news release said.

The driver remained on scene and was not charged.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.