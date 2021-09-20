 Skip to main content
Homicide case begins after woman, 33, dies of injuries, Greensboro police say
Homicide case begins after woman, 33, dies of injuries, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Greensboro woman as a homicide, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Keyoka Robinson was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting just after 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Julian Street, police said.

Police announced Monday morning that Robinson had died from her injuries.

"The victim was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway, but investigators don’t believe that it was the cause of death," the news release said.

The driver remained on scene and was not charged.

Police ask anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
Crime

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

Breaking News