Homicide investigation underway after body found in Whitsett, Guilford sheriff's office says

WHITSETT — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the southeast area of Guilford County Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.
The sheriff's office did not identify the victim or provide any additional details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.