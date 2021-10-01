 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Whitsett, Guilford sheriff's office says
0 Comments
breaking top story

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Whitsett, Guilford sheriff's office says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WHITSETT — Authorities are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the southeast area of Guilford County Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office was alerted to a body found in the 7100 block of Shoe Road in Whitsett.

The sheriff's office did not identify the victim or provide any additional details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robertson at 336-641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro
Crime

2 injured in shooting Friday in Greensboro

Officers responded at 7 p.m. to the 1500 block of Hudgins Drive for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News