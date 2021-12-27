Homicide investigation underway after High Point shooting victim dies, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man injured in a shooting last week died of his injuries Friday, police said in a news release.

Authorities are investigating the death of Jacoreyian D. McLendon, 26, as a homicide.

On Dec. 21 at about 5:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired into an occupied residence at 1708 Valley Ridge Drive, according to police.

Officers found McLendon suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital and later died, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app to submit an anonymous tip.