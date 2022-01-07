 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Homicide investigation underway after missing Greensboro man found dead, police say
0 Comments
top story breaking

Homicide investigation underway after missing Greensboro man found dead, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rysyrus Whitehurst

Whitehurst 

 Courtesy of Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a missing Greensboro man was found dead, police said in a news release. 

Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Whitehurst was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police said. 

Police are classifying the death as a homicide and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea won't attend Winter Olympics, blames 'hostile forces'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Another deadly year for Greensboro, High Point
Crime

Another deadly year for Greensboro, High Point

Both police departments said one focus to try to keep numbers down has been to get illegal guns off of city streets. Other efforts range from targeting violent repeat offenders to connecting people with needed resources.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert