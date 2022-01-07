Homicide investigation underway after missing Greensboro man found dead, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a missing Greensboro man was found dead, police said in a news release.
Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, 20, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Whitehurst was found dead in the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road, police said.
Police are classifying the death as a homicide and said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.