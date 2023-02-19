GREENSBORO — One of the victims in an aggravated assault Saturday has died, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Xavier Devonte Davis, 20, died from his injuries, police said, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The assault occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Autumn Drive and no further information was given in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.