How NC district attorneys want to reduce racial inequity in the justice system

Orange and Chatham counties have a pilot project that gathers and presents information to the judge about offenders and their circumstances, the report said.

"The experience in these counties has been that offenders are more likely to meet the conditions of their sentence to successfully complete their probation if they are provided with condition of their sentence and successfully complete their probation if they are provided necessary services tailored to their needs," the report states.

Woodall said the process gathers information about their family, job history and perspectives to create a better sentencing plan.

"It helps a judge craft a judgment that is better for that person," he said.

'Epiphany'

Williams said the Conference of District Attorneys acknowledging that changes need to be made is "a big deal."

"I think for them it is an epiphany," she said.

While some urban areas are considering or implementing reforms, officials in some smaller counties aren't as open to proposals like racial bias training and bail reforms, Williams said.

"I am happy to see them waking up," Williams said.