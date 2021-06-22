HPU student's body found in car trunk in Tennessee, authorities say. Her boyfriend, who was driving, faces murder charge.

A High Point man will face a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in the trunk of her car, which he was driving when he was arrested in Tennessee on Monday, authorities said.

Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with abuse of a corpse. He will be served with warrants on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of death after he is extradited to Guilford County in the near future, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers were sent to check on Cadogan’s live-in girlfriend, 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado, on Monday afternoon at Delgado’s apartment at 3942 2E Pallas Way.

Investigators believed Delgado was fatally assaulted by Cadogan and that he was driving to Tennessee to dispose of her body, police said.

Cadogan was arrested after High Point police contacted the Carter County Sheriff's Office and alerted them to the situation, said High Point Police spokesman Lt. Matt Truitt.

A Carter County deputy stopped Cadogan and took him into custody, Truitt said. He's being held at the Carter County Detention Center without bail.