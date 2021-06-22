HPU student's body found in her car trunk. Her boyfriend was driving the car.

A High Point man will face a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend, whose body was found in the trunk of her car, which he was driving when he was arrested in Tennessee on Monday, authorities said.
Michael Louis Cadogan, 24, is charged with abuse of a corpse. He will be served with warrants on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of death after he is extradited to Guilford County in the near future, High Point police said in a news release.
Officers were sent to check on Cadogan’s live-in girlfriend, 19-year-old Gianna Rose Delgado, on Monday afternoon at Delgado’s apartment at 3942 2E Pallas Way.
Investigators believed Delgado was fatally assaulted by Cadogan and that he was driving to Tennessee to dispose of her body, police said.
Cadogan was arrested after High Point police contacted the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and alerted them to the situation, said High Point Police spokesman Lt. Matt Truitt.
A Carter County deputy stopped Cadogan and took him into custody, Truitt said. He’s being held at the Carter County Detention Center without bail.
A medical examiner positively identified the body as Delgado.
Delgado was a student at High Point University, according to an incident report from the police department.
In a public post to Facebook on Monday, a co-worker of Delgado said she had been told that Delgado did not show up to a scheduled work shift at Cracker Barrel in Greensboro over the weekend.
According to a news report by WCYB-Channel 5, which serves Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Cadogan called another woman to help him dispose of Delgado’s body after he strangled her during an argument.
The woman then spoke with Cadogan again with police on the line. The two agreed to meet at a marina on Watauga Lake in Carter County, WCYB reported.
Deputies spotted the car near the marina and, after obtaining a search warrant, found Delgado’s body inside a tote in the car, according to WCYB.
