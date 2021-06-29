Hundreds gather to honor teens killed in Oak Ridge crash

OAK RIDGE — Hundreds of grievers gathered at Oak Ridge Park Monday evening.
Huddled close, they lit candles.
They sang songs and shed tears.
And they shared stories about Jeffrey Robert Jones and Zach Porter Williamson, two 19-year-old passengers who lost their lives in a vehicle accident Friday night.
"I've never seen so much support and love from a community like this," said Kylie Jones, older sister of Jeffrey Jones.
The crash, which happened a little before 7 p.m. Friday, left a tightknit community mourning.
Troopers say 18-year-old Jacob Stevens of Greensboro was impaired while driving a 2002 Chevrolet pickup south on Willard Road near N.C. 150 when he ran off the road. The pickup struck a mailbox and trash can then crossed to the other side of the road where it overturned and hit a utility pole, the Highway Patrol said.
Jones died at the scene, and Williamson died later in the hospital. Stevens and another 19-year-old passenger, Tavis Derek Williamson, of Kernersville, were also hospitalized with serious injuries but have since been released.
A Highway Patrol spokesman said Stevens was charged with two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and one count of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, along with driving while impaired, provisional driving while impaired, underage consumption and reckless driving. Stevens was arrested and issued a $150,000 bail at the Guilford County Detention Center on Sunday. He was released the same day.
All four teenagers graduated from local high schools in 2020. Jones, a Southwest Guilford graduate from High Point, went on to attend college at West Virginia University. The others graduated from Northwest Guilford.
Zach Williamson, who was from Greensboro, attended Guilford College where he played men's lacrosse. In a statement on Facebook, the college called his death "a tragic loss" for his family and the entire Guilford community.
Family and friends shared in that sentiment as they remembered Jones and Williamson on Monday.
Bob Jones, father of Jeffrey Jones, said hearing stories and memories of his son was "a comforting and beautiful experience."
Jones called his son an "all-American patriot."
"He loved his country," Jones said. "Just a super, super kid. Never met a stranger. He was just a loving kid."
To honor his son's memory, Jones plans to put together scholarships for Southwest Guilford students in Jeffrey's name.
But for now, while he and his family continue to grieve, "We're going to take it day by day," Jones said.
Several folks sharing memories took a moment to encourage the crowd to not drink and drive.
"I buried my boyfriend four years ago for the same situation," Kylie Jones said. "I need you all to promise me that you will never drink and drive. ... Because I can't do this again."
According to court records, Stevens was also charged by the Alcohol Law Enforcement with underage possession of a malt beverage and obtaining alcohol with a fake ID.
Though he didn't speak, Tavis Williamson stood alongside his friends on stage, holding back tears.
One arm in a sling, another in a cast, Williamson wore a plastic brace around his torso — similar to a shin guard for the stomach. The healing injuries served as a devastating reminder of the crash that took his friends' lives.
Zach Williamson's girlfriend hugged Tavis Williamson after sharing memories of her boyfriend with the crowd.
"This guy right here," she said, gesturing to Tavis Williamson, "he's my rock. He's the last person that saw Zach.
"He's so lucky," she said. "He's a miracle."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.