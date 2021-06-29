Hundreds gather to honor teens killed in Oak Ridge crash

All four teenagers graduated from local high schools in 2020. Jones, a Southwest Guilford graduate from High Point, went on to attend college at West Virginia University. The others graduated from Northwest Guilford.

Zach Williamson, who was from Greensboro, attended Guilford College where he played men's lacrosse. In a statement on Facebook, the college called his death "a tragic loss" for his family and the entire Guilford community.

Family and friends shared in that sentiment as they remembered Jones and Williamson on Monday.

Bob Jones, father of Jeffrey Jones, said hearing stories and memories of his son was "a comforting and beautiful experience."

Jones called his son an "all-American patriot."

"He loved his country," Jones said. "Just a super, super kid. Never met a stranger. He was just a loving kid."

To honor his son's memory, Jones plans to put together scholarships for Southwest Guilford students in Jeffrey's name.

But for now, while he and his family continue to grieve, "We're going to take it day by day," Jones said.

Several folks sharing memories took a moment to encourage the crowd to not drink and drive.