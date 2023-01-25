'I heard it': Greensboro girl in critical condition after being shot while asleep

GREENSBORO — An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition late Wednesday afternoon after being shot while sleeping in her bed.

"Her injuries are very serious," said Josie Cambareri, a Greensboro police spokeswoman.

Police were called to the house near the intersection of Autumn Drive and Ryan Street just before 1 a.m.

According to Cambareri, when the bullet entered the house "nobody else was struck."

Cambareri said police believe the shot was fired from a moving vehicle.

As far as a suspect or a motive, police had no additional information to offer as of late Wednesday afternoon. Cambareri said police weren't aware of prior problems with the house or its residents.

Neighbor Mark Lewis said he's used to hearing gunshots in the area. "It wasn't until the police showed up that anybody really came outside and looked," he said. "I feel bad for them."

Jessie Bowers, another neighbor, said she heard roughly five or six shots pierce the night air just before 1 a.m.

"It sounded like it was like right outside my window," Bowers recalled. "I was so scared when it happened. I was about to go run to my own daughter and my husband held me down ... and he was like, 'No, stay down.'"

Bowers said that when she was a child living down the street, she survived a similar instance. What happened Wednesday made Bowers think of her own family.

"I have a five-year-old," she said. "It could have been her."