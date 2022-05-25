 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Infant's death spurs neglect, manslaughter charges against Greensboro woman

GREENSBORO — Authorities have charged a woman in the death of an infant earlier this month, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At 3:42 p.m. May 17, officers responded to 1529 Lovett St. on a cardiac call for service, the release said. An infant at the location was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital, where the child was pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday, Melisa Rae, 27, of Greensboro, was charged with child neglect causing serious injury and manslaughter, according to the release.

Police did not release further information and said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

