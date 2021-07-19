Inmate found unresponsive at Greensboro jail is pronounced dead at Cone hospital, Guilford County Sheriff's Office says

GREENSBORO — A man being held at the Greensboro jail was found unresponsive in his cell and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

The 67-year-old man's name is being withheld by the sheriff's office until next-of-kin is notified.

The man was arrested Thursday by High Point police officers on a federal parole violation, according to the release. Authorities believe he was homeless at the time of his arrest.

He was brought to the High Point jail, where he was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the jail at 12:03 a.m. Friday. Because of his status as a federal inmate, he was transferred to the Greensboro jail at 10:42 a.m. Friday.

Because of his medical history, the sheriff's office said the man was put in the jail’s medical unit and placed under more frequent observation.

At 8:06 a.m. Saturday, a detention officer found him unresponsive in his cell. Life-saving measures were taken by detention officers and the jail’s medical staff, and Emergency Medical Services were summoned, according to the release.

The man was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected, according to the release.