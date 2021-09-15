 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says
0 Comments
alert top story

Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH POINT — A man being held at the Guilford County jail in High Point died at a Triad hospital after being found unresponsive in a holding cell, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

While no foul play is suspected in the death, the sheriff's office said it is continuing its investigation.

Stevens had been in the jail since 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6, after he was arrested by High Point police on charges of failing to appear in court on previous charges of driving while license revoked and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $1,000 secured bail.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Reaching and convincing vaccine skeptics

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News