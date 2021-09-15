Inmate found unresponsive at jail in High Point has died, Guilford sheriff says

HIGH POINT — A man being held at the Guilford County jail in High Point died at a Triad hospital after being found unresponsive in a holding cell, the sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Dakota Stevens, 27, was found unresponsive but breathing inside a holding cell about 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Detention and medical staff started life-saving measures and EMS arrived about 4:25 p.m. to take Stevens to High Point Medical Center. He was later transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem where he died about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

While no foul play is suspected in the death, the sheriff's office said it is continuing its investigation.

Stevens had been in the jail since 7:15 p.m. Sept. 6, after he was arrested by High Point police on charges of failing to appear in court on previous charges of driving while license revoked and possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed on a $1,000 secured bail.