GREENSBORO — Allan and Tracy Trepcyk urged Moore County prosecutors to take Sterling Cummings to trial so a jury could consider his fate after authorities say he critically injured his 3-week-old baby in 2012.

The couple knew the details of the case because once Cummings’ baby was released from the hospital, the child was placed with them. They were the baby’s foster parents before adopting him as the case against Cummings dragged on until 2016.

But instead of taking the case to trial, prosecutors chose to offer Cummings a plea deal that combined a felony child abuse charge with another case in Moore County in which he was accused of brutally assaulting a woman. The deal gave him credit for spending 45 days in jail and 60 months of supervised probation.

Years later, Cummings would find himself facing new allegations involving another baby and another woman.

In Greensboro, Cummings was jailed in May on a first-degree murder charge in the death his infant son in 2021, and on a charge of assaulting a local woman in 2022, according to Guilford County court records.

“I said it then: Something like this was bound to happen again,” Allan Trepcyk said. “It didn’t have to happen.”

****

According to Greensboro police, Cummings’ 3-month-old son did not survive his father’s assault on May 16, 2021.

Two years later, police arrested Cummings, 33, on charges of first-degree murder and felony intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury.

The warrant for Cummings’ arrest in May states he did “intentionally inflict serious bodily injury, death of infant child.” The document does not provide details about the infant’s injuries or specific cause of death.

During a recent hearing, the Trepcyks sat in a Greensboro courtroom and watched Cummings appear by video from jail as prosecutors described the charges against him.

“I was so sickened by it,” Allan Trepcyk said afterward during a telephone interview. “It was just a matter of time.”

It’s unclear if Cummings had any history of abuse or violent behavior prior to the Moore County cases. Child abuse and neglect are often linked to other forms of violence, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, the CDC reported on its website.

Recalling the plea deal Moore County prosecutors offered Cummings in 2016, Trepcyk described it as a “major miscarriage of justice.” The Greensboro cases, he said, certainly hit close to home.

“It’s very sad all the way around,” Trepcyk said.

The Trepcyks were licensed foster parents when Moore County’s Department of Social Services contacted them about the critically injured baby. They knew then the challenges ahead because the baby had a long list of medical issues as a result of the abuse authorities say was inflicted on him by Cummings.

The couple believes prosecutors in Moore County ultimately failed the child they named Andy, whom they have cared for and loved since bringing him home from the hospital more than a decade ago.

As the case in Moore County was pending against Cummings, the Trepcyks voiced their opposition against the plea deal he was ultimately given.

They thought the case was finally headed to trial in June 2016, and expected prosecutors to continue to pursue a child abuse charge against the child’s biological mother, Breanne Fowler.

In documents provided to the News & Record, the Trepcyks shared a letter they emailed on June 12, 2016 to Warren McSweeney, the assistant district attorney working on the cases. It read in part:

Andy’s life was forever changed and were it not for some will somewhere deep within him to live, Sterling and Breanne would be on trial for murder. The law is unjust and the punishment will never fit the crime that Sterling and Breanne committed against our innocent, helpless, defenseless little son.

A day later, McSweeney replied:

“I appreciate your position on these cases but after much consideration and deliberation my intent is to proceed with the plea against Sterling. We have had multiple conversations involving this case and I continue to feel that the disposition that we will get through the guilty plea is something that we should do.

“I understand you will not be happy with that decision, but it is something that I have thought long and hard about.”

The plea took place the following morning and Tracy Trepcyk — a neonatal nurse — read a victim’s impact statement during the hearing, detailing how she and her husband first met the baby who became part of their family. She reminded the court that the baby was born healthy and would’ve had a far different life if it were not for the trauma he suffered.

“Now, he is a broken shell of a little boy who once had his whole exciting life ahead of him,” she said. “He could have had the opportunity to run and play. He could have gone to school and decided what he wanted to be when he grew up. Maybe he would have gone to college, fallen in love, gotten married and had kids of his own. The world will never know that little boy. That little boy died at 23 days of life when Sterling Cummings beat and shook him so violently that his brain was damaged beyond any hope of repair.”

She detailed the many injuries he suffered that left him unable to talk, see, sit, stand or walk. He has a feeding tube and takes multiple medications.

She said Cummings, however, would be able to go on with his life.

“Andy will never have that luxury. Andy has been sentenced for life,” she said.

****

“When Andy was only six months old, his biological parents made the decision to bring another baby into the world,” Tracy Trepcyk told the court. Cummings and Fowler chose not to legally fight to keep their parental rights, and that baby was also placed with the Trepcyks.

“Andy has a little sister who we have also been blessed with. We think of Andy as her hero, her savior,” Trepcyk said. “Surely there has to be some reason Andy had to endure all of this and perhaps that reason was to save his baby sister from a similar fate.”

Tracy Trepcyk thought she would one day get to read her victim’s impact statement in the case against Fowler.

But she never got the chance.

In a December 2018 email to the Trepcyks, McSweeney explained his decision not to prosecute Fowler, saying “the evidence gathered by law enforcement pointed toward Sterling and his abuse against Andy. ... I know that I have let you down, and have let Andy down, and I am sincerely sorry for that. The only saving grace is that Sterling has been convicted and pled guilty to the crime for the abuse he inflicted on Andy.”

McSweeney is no longer with the Moore County District Attorney’s Office and is now a District Court judge serving Moore and Hoke counties. A message seeking comment was left with his office.

The Moore County District Attorney’s Office was also contacted about the Cummings’ case. A spokesperson for the office did not return a message.

Audra Padget, legal counsel for Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, said protecting children should be “the highest priority” of the judicial system.

“While these cases are of utmost importance, they are also some of the most complicated and difficult cases to handle, which is why child advocacy centers are so important,” Padget said.

Child advocacy centers across the state bring together law enforcement, prosecutors, medical providers and others to ensure children are protected and receive necessary services.

“They also help ensure that child victims receive justice through the judicial process,” Padget said.

North Carolina has 39 accredited child advocacy centers and 12 provisional centers, according to the organization’s website. Family Service of the Piedmont is listed as the child advocacy center in Guilford County.

Looking back on their journey to seek justice for Andy, Tracy Trepcyk said she commended Moore County’s Department of Social Services for the decision to place Andy’s sister with their family as soon as the baby girl was discharged from the hospital.

****

For the Trepcyk family, they are planning to celebrate Andy’s 11th birthday in July and his sister Alexandra’s 10th birthday in August.

“They absolutely adore one another,” Tracy Trepcyk said. “We are so blessed to have them both together. She is very protective of her big brother.”

Allan Trepcyk said they hope that justice for Andy may be found within the Greensboro cases against Cummings.

“I feel like we’re intertwined.”