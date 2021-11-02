 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after robbery at M&F Bank, Greensboro police say
Investigation underway after robbery at M&F Bank, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a Greensboro bank Tuesday afternoon, police said in a news release. 

About 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at M&F Bank, located at 100 S. Murrow Blvd., Suite 100. 

A man entered the bank and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing, according to police. 

No injuries were reported and no suspect information is available. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

