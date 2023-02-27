GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police have released a description of the vehicle they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last week.

The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored 2017 Nissan Altima, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

A 55-year-old Greensboro woman died after she was struck by the car Thursday night while trying to cross Wendover Avenue. Police are looking for the driver who hit her and left.

Officers responded at approximately 8 p.m. to the intersection of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street where they found Lisa Edwards lying in the median just west of the intersection, police said.

Investigators determined Edwards was walking south on English Street against the crosswalk signal, across Wendover Avenue when she was struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west on Wendover.

Edwards was taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Residents can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.