'It's heartbreaking': Catalytic converter thieves again strike Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in High Point

HIGH POINT — Just weeks after replacing catalytic converters stolen from two buses, thieves again struck the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

The nonprofit discovered the latest thefts Monday as workers prepared for the first day of afterschool pickups for the new school year, according to a news release from the organization.

Staff members tried to start the buses and perform inspection checks, but quickly realized two buses wouldn’t run correctly because the replacement catalytic converters were missing.

In mid-July, two buses and a passenger van owned by The Salvation Army were damaged in catalytic converter thefts that the agency said have plagued the High Point area. Now the nonprofit faces the expense of replacing the two stolen catalytic converters again. It is working with the High Point Police Department to try and identify the thieves.

The Salvation Army estimates it will cost about $8,000 to replace the recently stolen parts, bringing the total repair costs due to the thefts this summer to almost $16,000.