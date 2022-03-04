Jail inmate taken to hospital after being found unconscious in High Point cell, sheriff's office says

HIGH POINT — An inmate at the Guilford County jail was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in his cell, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.

A detention officer at the jail in High Point found the inmate about 7:30 a.m. Sunday while doing rounds, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The inmate had been arrested on Feb. 22, according to online arrest records, although information on charges was not available.

The detention officer provided medical assistance until jail medical staff arrived, the sheriff's office said. CPR was started and EMS took the inmate to High Point Regional Hospital. His family was notified of his condition, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said no more information is available and that federal health privacy rules prevent the sheriff's office from releasing specific details about the inmate's current medical condition.