Jamestown man charged with murder in shooting death of ex-girlfriend, High Point police say

Updated 12:05 p.m.

HIGH POINT — Police have charged a Jamestown man in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend.

D’Metruis R. Hill, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said in a news release. More charges are pending, police said.

Hill is accused of killing 31-year-old Anita Hyatt of Jamestown. Officers called to the Super 8 by Wyndham on Regency Drive about 1 a.m. today found Hyatt shot. She later died at the hospital, police said.

Police described Hill as Hyatt's ex-boyfriend.

He's being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, jail records show.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.