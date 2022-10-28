 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown woman, 31, dies after being shot overnight, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — A 31-year-old Jamestown woman has died after being shot overnight at a local hotel, High Point police said in a news release.

Officers were called at approximately 1 a.m. to 4400 Regency Drive (Super 8 by Wyndham) and found Anita Hyatt suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital, police said.

A suspect is in custody, according to the news release, but no other details were provided. Police said no additional information will be released at this time.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

