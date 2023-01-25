Jamestown woman charged in shooting death

JAMESTOWN — A Jamestown woman was charged with first-degree murder in a shooting early Wednesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Crystal Constance Bennett, 40, was being held without bond at the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point, according to a news release from sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Woodleigh Court at 4:58 a.m.

Authorities were withholding the identity of the victim until the next of kin is notified.

"This appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public," the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stopper Stoppers at 336-641-5969 or Detective J. Robertson at 336-641-5969.