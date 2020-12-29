Joe, the stolen hunting dog, is back with his owner

ASHEBORO — Joe, a hunting dog reported stolen on Saturday, is back with his owners, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The golden cocker spaniel was stolen, along with a John Deere Gator utility vehicle and other items, from property on Shady Knoll Drive near Asheboro, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies arrested two men and recovered the Gator and other items, but Joe remained missing. For two days, people on horseback, foot and ATVs searched the areas where Joe was taken and the Gator was located.

On Monday, the sheriff's office reported on Facebook that Joe had been found and thanked the Grantville community and the Asheboro Randolph Animal Alliance, which offered a reward for his safe return.

Kevin Matthew Coleman, 26, and Steven Curtis Coleman, 24, were arrested in connection with the case, the sheriff's office said in a news release. They are charged with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods/property and felony larceny of a dog, according to the release.