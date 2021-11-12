Joint investigation into Alamance County drug trafficking and violence leads to 53 arrests, authorities say

BURLINGTON — After months of investigation, authorities say they have arrested more than 50 people connected to drug trafficking and violence in Alamance County.

Local, state and federal agencies, including the regional DEA office in Greensboro, assisted Burlington Police Department in the operation.

What began as an investigation into 29-year-old Tre McCandies, a gang member well known to law enforcement in Alamance County, ended with the seizure of more than 600 pounds of cocaine, 136 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.2 pounds of heroin, 22 firearms and $3.74 million, according to a news release from the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The joint effort also led law enforcement agencies to solve multiple shootings, homicides, robberies and assaults in Alamance County, the SBI said.

McCandies, along with 52 others, were taken into custody.

Those arrested face drug, weapon and/or assault charges, according to the SBI.