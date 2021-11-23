Judge aims to get murder cases moving more quickly in Guilford County

Craig said this week in an interview that representatives of Crump's office assured him that cases from the backlog could be addressed during regular court sessions. However, he said he reserved the right to hold shorter special sessions in January if some cases remain unaddressed for various reasons.

"I agreed to that with the proviso that any cases that don’t get addressed, that they’ll be heard in Greensboro on January 10 and in High Point on January 31," Craig said. "That really accomplished what I was gonna try to do in December."

"We’re looking at getting these cases moved and getting them on for trial dates," he added.

In an interview hours after the second order was issued Friday, Crump said she has "never refused" to publish a calendar and that she would certainly never refuse if Guilford County was facing the backlog that Craig's order suggested.

Attached to Craig's order was a list of first-degree murder trials which had been pending for more than two years — 22 in High Point and 78 in Greensboro.

But Crump said the list was inaccurate.