GREENSBORO — Dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit and shackled, Madry Samuel Bell was escorted by a bailiff Monday morning into a courtroom where Jesse Pitonzo’s family sat waiting for Bell’s bond hearing.

Bell is accused of fatally stabbing Pitonzo, 26, in the early morning hours of Feb. 15 in the 4700 block of Champion Court. Greensboro police charged Bell, 26, with first-degree murder and misdemeanor stalking.

Bell’s attorney, Scott Coalter, asked Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage to set a $100,000 bond for his client, who has remained in jail without bond since his arrest. Coalter also filed a notice with the court that Bell will claim self-defense in the case against him.

Prosecutors are not pursuing the death penalty against Bell.

A witness to the fatal stabbing had filed for a protective order against Bell earlier this year. Coalter said after Monday’s hearing that Bell had not been served with that order prior to Feb. 15.

That witness, Cameron Parker, stood at the prosecutors’ table and told the judge she was living in fear of Bell when Pitonzo followed her in his car to ensure she was safely able to enter her apartment. Bell was waiting in the parking lot that night and confronted them, prosecutors said.

It was Parker who tried to stop the bleeding after Pitonzo was stabbed. She urged the judge to keep Bell in jail without bond:

“I find myself expecting to see his car and fearing he will show up wherever I am. Although I know it’s impossible he will be there, I feel conditioned to look over my shoulder and constantly be on guard. ... I’m scared of him and what he is capable of.”

The three had worked together at the Greensboro Country Club. Parker said she had been afraid to report things for many months prior to trying to obtain a protective order against Bell.

“Jesse Pitonzo witnessed what I was going through and it was the catalyst to a decision I’d been trying to make for months,” she said in court.

She spoke of Pitonzo’s kindness toward others and how he cared about everyone he crossed paths with.

“I will be grieving him and reliving that night again and again also wondering why,” Parker said. “A day will never pass that I don’t wish I could go back in time and change what happened, do something to prevent it, or change the outcome.”

Beth Pitonzo, Jesse’s mother, then spoke as her husband, David, stood by her side at the prosecutors’ table. She told the judge about many of her son’s achievements and his genuine love of helping people in need.

“Even when that selfless servant spirit put him in personal jeopardy, he was driven to help. This is what happened on the morning of February 15th,” Beth Pitonzo told the court. “Ms. Parker needed help and my son followed his natural instincts to provide support and sadly he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Jesse’s older brother, Michael, also spoke in court about the loss of his only sibling and urged the judge to keep Bell behind bars.

Coalter said it’s still fairly early in his investigation of the allegations against his client, who he said has never been convicted of any violent crimes.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Coalter said about the judge’s decision to deny bond for Bell. “We’ve got some work to do.”