Judge recuses himself in Blind Tiger case after club owner alleges potential conflict

GREENSBORO — The administrative judge hearing a case involving the suspension of The Blind Tiger’s alcohol permits has recused himself.

Judge Jonathan S. Dills signed the order on Friday after a co-owner of the Greensboro nightclub alleged the judge had a conflict of interest.

Judge David Sutton will hear future proceedings in the case, according to the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings.

The Blind Tiger is fighting a decision by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission to suspend its alcohol permits. The suspension came after police say a bouncer fatally shot 19-year-old Pedro Alegria in the club’s parking lot in July.

Jason Leonard, who was working security at the popular Spring Garden Street music venue, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

The club’s owner, Bradford McCauley, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Manager Donald Beck Jr., 55, of Greensboro was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security.

On Wednesday, attorneys for The Blind Tiger filed a “verified notice of potential conflict” with OAH that said Dills had once told McCauley that he “did not like the way Mr. McCauley ran his business.”

The comment was in reference to Ziggy’s, a music venue and bar that McCauley co-owned and operated in Winston-Salem until 2016. It came after McCauley asked to rent nightclub space in a building owned by Dills in downtown Winston-Salem, according to the notice. Dills denied the request.

The notice also said Dills had previously provided legal advice to a potential witness in the alcohol permits case, Charles Womack.

Womack, the owner of the local entertainment newspaper Yes! Weekly, is a former business partner of McCauley. Womack said Friday he never employed Dills, but that Dills represented a former employee who brought a lawsuit against Womack.

On Sept. 7, Dills denied The Blind Tiger’s request for a temporary restraining order against the suspension of its alcohol permits.

It was after this hearing that “it clicked” with McCauley for the first time that he knew Dills from when he was in private practice in Winston-Salem, according to the notice filed Wednesday.

Robert James Nauseef, an attorney for the ABC Commission, said Dills’ recusal won’t affect the decision denying the temporary restraining order.

“That won’t be reheard,” Nauseef said, noting that attorneys for The Blind Tiger have previously indicated they will file for an injunction in the case.

Amiel J. Rossabi, an attorney for The Blind Tiger, would not comment on the matter Friday afternoon.

The change in judges likely will delay further action in the case, but probably not substantially, Nauseef said.

“We respected (Dills’) opinion of stepping away,” he added, noting that the commission did not take a stance on the potential conflict.