Julian man dies in crash Monday afternoon; charges filed against other driver

CLIMAX — A Julian man died in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon in which the other driver has been charged, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.

Aubrey Dustin Clapp, 34, died at the scene of the 1:37 p.m. crash on N.C. 62 near Hockett Lane in Guilford County, the release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lance Ray Miller, 52, was eastbound on N.C. 62 in a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan SUV when he crossed the center line and struck Clapp's vehicle, according to troopers.

Clapp's westbound vehicle, a 2006 Kenworth commercial motor vehicle, traveled off the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway, traveled off the road to the left and overturned.

Miller of Pageton, West Virginia, was not injured during the crash.

Miller faces charges of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, and careless and reckless driving. He was arrested and transported to Guilford County jail in Greensboro, according to the release.